2022 DuckDuckGo Charitable Donations: $1,100,000 to Privacy and Competition Organizations Around the World

2022 marks DuckDuckGo's twelfth year of donations—our annual program to support organizations that share our vision of raising the standard of trust online. This year, we're proud to donate to a diverse selection of organizations across the globe that strive for better privacy, digital rights, greater competition in online markets, and access to information free from algorithmic bias.

This year, we've been able to increase our donation amount to $1,100,000, bringing the total over the past decade to $4,750,000. Everyone using the Internet deserves simple and accessible online protection; these organizations are all pushing to make that a reality. We encourage you to check out their valuable work below, alongside details about how our funds were allocated this year.

$125,000 to the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF)

"EFF is an essential champion of user privacy, free expression, and innovation through impact litigation, policy analysis, grassroots activism, and technology development--and has been since our founding in 1990."

$125,000 to Fight for the Future

"Fight for the Future harnesses the power of the Internet to channel outrage into action, defending our most basic rights in the digital age. They fight to ensure that technology is a force for empowerment, free expression, and liberation rather than tyranny, corruption, and structural inequality."

$125,000 to The Markup

"The Markup is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates how powerful institutions are using technology to change our society."

$125,000 to Public Knowledge

"Public Knowledge promotes freedom of expression, an open internet, and access to affordable communications tools and creative works. We work to shape policy on behalf of the public interest."

$125,000 to Signal

"Signal Technology Foundation develops open source privacy technology that protects free expression and enables secure global communication."

$25,000 to Access Now

"Access Now defends and extends the digital rights of people and communities at risk by combining direct technical support, strategic advocacy, grassroots grantmaking, and convenings such as RightsCon."

$25,000 to Algorithmic Justice League

"AJL's current mission is to raise public awareness about the impacts of AI, equip advocates with resources to bolster campaigns, build the voice and choice of the most impacted communities, and galvanize researchers, policymakers, and industry practitioners to prevent AI harms."

$25,000 to Article19

"Established in 1987, ARTICLE 19 is an international think-do organization that defends freedom of expression, fights against censorship, protects dissenting voices, and advocates against laws and practices that silence individuals, both online and offline."

$25,000 to the Australia Institute's Centre for Responsible Technology

"The Australia Institute’s Centre for Responsible Technology develops public policy and research that advocate for a fairer and healthier online experience and gives back agency to individuals in our networked world."

$25,000 to Bits of Freedom

"Bits of Freedom shapes internet policy in the Netherlands and Brussels through advocacy, campaigning and litigation, because we believe in an open and just society, in which people can hold power accountable and effectively question the status quo."

$25,000 to the British Institute for International and Comparative Law

"The Competition Law Forum is a centre of excellence for European competition and antitrust policy and law at the British Institute of International and Comparative Law (BIICL)."

$25,000 to the Center for Critical Internet Inquiry

“C2i2 is a critical internet studies research center and community, committed to social justice, policy and human rights.”

$25,000 to the Detroit Community Technology Project (DCTP)

"Detroit Community Technology Project builds healthy digital ecosystems by training Digital Stewards and supporting the development of community governed internet networks."

$25,000 to European Digital Rights (EDRi)

"The EDRi network is a dynamic and resilient collective of NGOs, experts, advocates and academics working to defend and advance digital rights across the continent - for almost two decades, it has served as the backbone of the digital rights movement in Europe."

$25,000 to Freiheitsrechte (GFF)

"The GFF (Gesellschaft für Freiheitsrechte / Society for Civil Rights) is a Berlin-based non-profit NGO founded in 2015. Its mission is to establish a sustainable structure for successful strategic litigation in the area of human and civil rights in Germany and Europe."

$25,000 to the Internet Economy Foundation (IE.F)

"The IE.F is an independent think-tank based in Berlin that is dedicated to ensuring fair competition in the Internet economy and fostering a vibrant European digital ecosystem."

$25,000 to OpenMedia

"OpenMedia works to keep the Internet open, affordable, and surveillance-free. We create community-driven campaigns to engage, educate, and empower people to safeguard the Internet."

$25,000 to the Open Rights Group

"Open Rights Group (ORG) is a UK-based digital campaigning organisation working to protect our rights to privacy and free speech online."

$25,000 to the Open Source Technology Improvement Fund (OSTIF)

"OSTIF, or The Open Source Technology Improvement Fund, is a corporate non-profit dedicated to improving the security of critical open-source projects. This is done mainly by facilitating and managing security reviews and associated work for projects and organizations. In the last year, OSTIF was responsible for the identifying and fixing of more than 50 critical and high severity vulnerabilities and 250 more bug fixes in widely adopted projects."

$25,000 to Privacy Rights Clearinghouse

"Privacy Rights Clearinghouse works to make data privacy more accessible to all by empowering people and advocating for positive change."

$25,000 to Restore the Fourth

"Restore the Fourth is a grassroots, volunteer-run, nonpartisan civil liberties group that opposes mass government surveillance, protects privacy, and promotes the Fourth Amendment."

$25,000 to the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP)

"The Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (S.T.O.P.) advocates and litigates for privacy, working to abolish local governments’ systems of discriminatory mass surveillance."

$25,000 to the Technology Oversight Project

"Through engaging with lawmakers, exposing false narratives and bad actors, and pushing for landmark legislation, The Tech Oversight Project seeks to hold tech giants accountable for their anti-competitive, corrupting, and corrosive influence on our society and the levers of power."

$25,000 to the Tor Project

"At the Tor Project, we believe everyone should be able to explore the internet with privacy. We advance human rights and defend your privacy online through free, open source software and the decentralized Tor network."